Uns 500 activistes de 70 col·lectius pel dret a l'habitatge han aprovat un full de ruta comú per fer front a la crisi d'habitatge que pateix gran part del territori català. El primer Congrés d'Habitatge de Catalunya ha acabat aquest diumenge després d'un llarg debat en el qual han acordat posar en la seva diana Divarian, "el fons voltor del BBVA", segons ha assenyalat l'organització en un comunicat."Divarian serà el cap de turc de tots els fons voltor i especuladors que juguen amb les nostres vides i llars, però no serà l'últim", diu el text.



"El Congrés ha acordat una campanya conjunta i coordinada per fer caure a Divarian", han especificat els activistes, que precisen que s'enfocaran totes les seves forces contra "un dels majors propietaris d'habitatge del territori". El Congrés també ha aprovat un "programa unitari" que presentarà públicament en una conferència política al desembre, amb la qual pretén fer que els diferents grups polítics es posicionin a favor o en contra.



El programa és resultat d'un any de treball conjunt entre les diferents Plataformes d'Afectats per la Hipoteca (PAH), grups i assemblees d'habitatges de barris i pobles i els sindicats de llogaters de Catalunya. "Hem posat en comú totes les eines i estratègies de lluita per començar a treballar de forma unitària en aquestes dues línies", asseguren.



Entre els punts bàsics del programa acordat pels activistes per "posar fi a la crisi d'habitatge" actual hi ha la fi dels desnonaments, punxar la bombolla del lloguer, l'"expropiació" dels pisos buits de bancs i fons d'inversió i avançar en la construcció del moviment social en defensa del dret a l'habitatge.