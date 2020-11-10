Els catalans votaran en pavellons i no en escoles a les eleccions del 14 de febrer

En les eleccions del 14 de febrer s'utilitzaran pavellons o altres espais amplis similars que permetin una distància mínima de 2,5 metres quadrats per persona. Així ho estableix el document aprovat pel Procicat sobre l'adequació de col·legis electorals i procediment de vot.



El document avançat per El matí de Catalunya Ràdio i al què ha tingut accés l'ACN, també diu que s'utilitzaran espais alternatius a les escoles i que, en cas que no hi hagi alternativa, només s'utilitzaran com a col·legi electoral si hi ha una "desinfecció acurada". A dins dels col·legis electorals, el document preveu un mínim de dues cues per votar. Una d'específica per a col·lectius vulnerables i una altra per a la resta de votants.

