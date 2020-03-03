Fort desplegament d'antiavalots dels Mossos per intentar desallotjar el Bloc Llavors

Nou intent de desnonament al Bloc Llavors, al carrer Lleida de Barcelona. Un ampli desplegament de Mossos d'Esquadra ha arribat a les 6.30 h del matí a l'edifici propietat del fons voltor Vauras, on s'ha trobat amb una concentració de desenes de manifestants convocada pel Sindicat de Barri del Poble Sec. Es tracta del cinquè intent de desnonament de l'edifici, després que la jutgessa aturés el que estava programat pel 13 de gener en considerar que la propietat havia d'oferir lloguers socials a les famílies vulnerables que hi viuen. Finalment, però, la jutgessa va acabar dictant una nova ordre de desnonament amb data oberta entre el 26 de febrer i l'11 de març.



Les darreres resolucions judicials permeten executar un desnonament encara que hi visquin persones en situació de vulnerabilitat social. Tot i això, l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, així com els grups parlamentaris d'ERC, JxCat, la CUP i els Comuns, van demanar que no s'executés el desnonament i que s'oferís un lloguer social. La justícia ha fet cas omís a aquesta reclamació i ara el consistori prepara els corresponents expedients sancionadors per al fons, que poden arribar als 90.000 euros i fins i tot a l'expropiació.



Els manifestants han denunciat l'ampli desplegament dels Mossos per executar el desnonament d'aquest dimarts, amb desenes de furgonetes de la Brigada Mòbil, i la duresa de la intervenció.

El Sindicat de Barri del Poble Sec i les famílies del Bloc Llavors han demanat mesures cautelars al comitè de Drets Econòmics, Socials i Culturals de l’ONU. També han enviat una carta a Leilani Farha, la relatora de l’ONU en matèria d’habitatge. Les sis famílies que viuen al bloc hi són des del juliol de 2017.



