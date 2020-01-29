Un equip de científics catalans participa en la recerca de la vacuna contra el coronavirus

Un equip de científics del Centre d'Investigació en Salut Animal de l'Institut d'Investigació i Tecnologia Agroalimentària (Irta) participen en la recerca d'una vacuna per al nou coronavirus. Es tracta d'un equip de treball del Laboratori Nacional de Galveston i la Universitat de Texas, que està fent un dels primers estudis moleculars per trobar la cura del virus que es va detectar a la Xina.

La investigació s'ha publicat a la revista F1000Research i se centra a buscar la proteïna implicada en el procés d'infecció del nou coronavirus. El focus està posat sobre la proteïna S, que forma part de l'embolcall de tots els coronavirus, i que creuen que seria clau per desenvolupar una vacuna.



Segons fonts consultades per l'agència Europa Press, els científics asseguren que ara hauran de testar l'eficàcia de les molècules als laboratoris, per després fer un model de vacuna que s'haurà de provar en animals. Encara no s'ha confirmat si l'origen del nou coronavirus és animal, però les prediccions d'aquest estudi apunten que els pollastres i les civetes són els més sospitosos entre les espècies que s'estan valorant.

L'investigador Joaquim Segalés ha dit que per tenir la certesa s'haurà de comprovar experimentalment, tot i que no descarta que hi hagi altres espècies d'animals potencialment susceptibles al nou virus.



L'equip d'Irta ja té experiència en realitzar models d'animals per investigar altres coronavirus, com fan des de fa més de cinc anys amb el Mers-coronavirus.

