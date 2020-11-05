ERC força a dimitir el regidor de Cabrera de Mar detingut en l'Operació Volhov 

ERC ha forçat la dimissió del regidor de Cabrera de Mar detingut en l'Operació Volhov, Enric Mir, que ja ha informat que deixa el consistori. ERC havia explicat prèviament en un comunicat que li obria un expedient disciplinari i el suspenia de militància. Tant la formació com Mir desmenteixen les acusacions fetes en el marc de la Volhov, en què la Guàrdia Civil apunta a possible prevaricació en la gestió urbanística, però la dimissió s'emmarca en què, durant el registre policial, es van trobar 38.000 euros en efectiu al seu despatx, un fet que el partit ha qualificat d'"incompatible" amb els valors de la formació.

El regidor explica que eren diners procedents de la venda d'un immoble però reconeix que no ha actuat de forma "exemplar"

El partit explica que arran de les actuacions de la Guàrdia Civil i el Jutjat d'Instrucció número 1 de Barcelona van obrir diversos expedients informatius per "verificar" les acusacions i "s'ha pogut corroborar que no s’ha produït cap delicte, irregularitat ni tracte de favor" en la gestió urbanística del municipi.



Pel que fa a la incautació dels 38.000 euros en efectiu, el partit afirma que no té "cap relació" amb la seva actuació com a regidor i està vinculat a la seva "esfera privada", però és un comportament "del tot incompatible amb els valors republicans". Mir ha explicat que es tracta d'un import vinculat a la venda d'un immoble familiar i que anava a destinar a la compra d'un altre el dia següent de l'operació, el 28 d'octubre. "Aquests diners no tenen relació amb cap de les acusacions infundades de prevaricació urbanística", ha explicat Mir en un comunicat. "Malgrat això, soc conscient que la meva actuació no és pròpia de l'exemplaritat pública", ha reconegut.



El partit reitera en el comunicat que l'operació Volhov "no és res més que una nova ofensiva de l’Estat amb la clara intenció política de desgastar l’independentisme", que fa un "ús impropi de l’aparell judicial".

