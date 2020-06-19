ERC repudia el Suprem però pressiona a Borràs perquè esvaeixi "qualsevol ombra de dubte" sobre el cas de la ILC

La consellera de Justícia, Ester Capella, ha defensat un pacte de les forces independentistes per denunciar la persecució i alhora esvair "qualsevol ombra de dubte" sobre l'actuació de la portaveu de JxCat al Congrés, Laura Borràs, al capdavant de la Institució de les Lletres Catalanes (ILC). En una entrevista a Ràdio 4, Capella ha assenyalat que el Congrés votarà a favor que Borràs sigui jutjada independentment del que faci ERC i l'independentisme, en referència al suplicatori que es votarà la setmana que ve. "Només cal que fem els números", ha afegit.

No ha volgut avançar què farà el grup parlamentari d'ERC al Congrés en la votació de la setmana que ve argumentant que ho anunciaran els responsables del grup a Madrid. "Un independentista no pot saltar-se un semàfor en vermell perquè qualsevol qüestió es magnifica a l'enèsima potència. Quan dic que no et pots saltar el semàfor vermell és perquè t'acabaràs convertint en el responsable del que ha passat en els darrers 30 anys. Hem de ser molt escrupolosos amb les nostres accions i explicar-nos molt bé", ha afegit. Segons ha resumit Capella, la fórmula ha de passar per "transparència màxima i per denunciar la causa general que existeix contra l'independentisme".

També es va expressar en aquesta línia la secretària general d'ERC, Marta Rovira, qui va afirmar aquest dijous que el seu partit no donarà "mai" suport al Tribunal Suprem amb relació al suplicatori presentat al Congrés perquè retiri la immunitat a la diputada de JxCat Laura Borràs per poder-la jutjar per presumpta malversació. Però de la mateixa manera ha demanat a Borràs que esvaeixi "qualsevol ombra de dubte" tal com, ha dit, ERC exigiria a qualsevol dels seus militants. "Estarem al costat de Borràs però també li demanarem que demostri que no ha passat res i que actuï en conseqüència", ha afirmat en entrevista a Vilaweb des de l'exili a Suïssa.