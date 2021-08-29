Les Festes de Sants s’han acomiadat aquest dissabte amb una altra nit i matinada de botellots multitudinaris i aldarulls. Com en les jornades anteriors, milers de persones s’han aplegat al parc de l’Espanya Industrial i els carrers de l’entorn a partir de quarts d’una de la matinada quan ha acabat l’última actuació musical de la festa alternativa. A partir d’aquí, els joves, majoritàriament sense mascareta, han seguit la festa al parc fins que passades les quatre de la matinada la Guàrdia Urbana i els Mossos d’Esquadra els han començat a desallotjar. En un dels accessos del parc tallat per la policia, dos joves que intentaven sortir per un lateral han caigut d’un mur d’uns tres metres i un d’ells ha hagut de ser evacuat en ambulància.



Les imatges que s'han vist aquest dissabte al parc de l'Espanya Industrial han estat pràcticament iguals a les dels darrers dies. Un cop finalitzats els actes oficials de la festa major, grups de joves carregats amb bosses i fins i tot neveres amb begudes han seguit la festa al parc. A mesura que avançava la nit i l'estat etílic dels assistents empitjorava, s'han registrat diverses baralles. En una d'elles, a un noi li han trencat un ampolla de vidre al cap i ha hagut de ser atès pels equips sanitaris. També han estat atesos dos joves que han caigut d'un mur d'uns tres metres quan intentaven sortir del parc.



Passades les quatre de la matinada Guàrdia Urbana i Mossos d'Esquadra han procedit a desallotjar el parc. Aquí, com en la matinada de divendres, s'han produït alguns incidents com ara llançaments d'ampolles.

