La Generalitat demana una reunió al Govern espanyol perquè doni explicacions sobre les relacions entre Es Satty i el CNI

Moviment institucional arran de l’exclusiva de Público sobre les relacions del Centre Nacional d’Intel·ligència (CNI) amb Abdelbaki Es Satty, l’imam de Ripoll i el cervell dels atemptats de Barcelona i Cambrils de l’agost de 2017. La consellera de la Presidència i portaveu del Govern, Meritxell Budó, ha enviat una carta a la vicepresidenta espanyola, Carmen Calvo, i a la ministra de Defensa, Margarita Robles, en la qual sol·licita una reunió perquè el govern estatal s’expliqui després de les revelacions periodístiques.



En el text, Budó exposa que les informacions “han creat una forta alarma i rebuig social”. “Són informacions que posen en dubte l’actuació d’algunes institucions de l’Estat. I són informacions que contradiuen les informacions oficials que s’havien donat fins ara”. En concret, la consellar reclama “de concretar una reunió, amb el format que designeu, per informar i donar les explicacions que considereu, i que serveixin per aturar aquesta situació i, en la mesura d’allò possible, acabar amb l’alarma social generada”.



A més a més, el Govern planteja dues demandes més. La primera, que el Govern espanyol doni suport a través del PSOE la creació d'una comissió d'investigació al Congrés dels Diputats per a "aclarir la veritat sobre els successos", especialment sobre la relació entre l’imam de Ripoll i el CNI. El març de 2018, el Congrés va vetar la creació d'una comissió d'aquest tipus, proposada per ERC i PDeCAT, amb els vots en contra de PSOE, PP i Cs.



En segon lloc, també reclama que el Govern espanyol doni instruccions als representants d'institucions de l'Estat perquè assisteixin a la comissió d'investigació sobre el tema que sí que va crear el Parlament, ja que diversos han declinat fer-ho.