Estàs llegint: El Govern espanyol ordena el semiconfinament: permetrà desplaçaments a llocs de treball, assistència sanitària i per alimentació

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

coronavirus

El Govern espanyol ordena el semiconfinament: permetrà desplaçaments a llocs de treball, assistència sanitària i per alimentació

L'Executiu ultima el reial decret pel qual declara l'estat d'alarma a tot l'Estat espanyol. Del Ministeri de l'Interior dependran les policies autonòmiques i locals, i del Ministeri de Sanitat els treballadors sanitaris. S'ordena el tancament dels centres educatius, així com de bars, restaurants, teatres i museus. Se suspendran les festes populars.

Fotografía facilitada por la Moncloa que muestra al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez (c), que preside la reunión de Consejo de Ministros, junto al vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias (i) y la vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo (d), en el Palacio de la Monclo a
Fotografia cedida per la Moncloa, on apareix el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, liderant la reunió del Consell de Ministres que té lloc aquest dissabte. 

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

MANUEL SÁNCHEZ / ALEJANDRO LÓPEZ DE MIGUEL

El Govern espanyol ha acordat un semiconfinament domiciliari però permetrà els desplaçaments als llocs de treball que segueixin oberts, a centres sanitaris i a establiments que proporcionin aliments. Aquesta és una de les mesures més dràstiques que previsiblement aprovarà l'Executiu aquest dissabte, després de decretar l'estat d'alarma al Consell de Ministres, decisió que afectarà a tot l'Estat espanyol.

Aquesta restricció de circulació previsiblement entrarà en vigor el dilluns a les 8.00 hores i en principi s'acordarà durant quinze dies, encara que pot ser revisable en qualsevol moment, depenent de com evolucioni la crisi i sempre que ho autoritzi el Consell de Ministres.

A més, el Ministeri de l'Interior podrà assumir les competències de totes les policies locals i autonòmiques; i tots els treballadors sanitaris passaran a estar les ordres del Ministeri de Sanitat.

D'altra banda, els desplaçaments hauran de seguir les instruccions de les autoritats, que podran exigir als ciutadans que expliquin el motiu de la seva mobilitat fora del domicili habitual. Així consta a l'esborrany desenvolupat per l'Executiu aquest dissabte al Consell de Ministres extraordinari -i presencial, a diferència de la seva reunió del dijous-.

No obstant això, des de l'Executiu espanyol han advertit que l'esborrany encara no està acabat i podria patir modificacions. Sobre les 15.00 hores d'aquest dissabte han anunciat un recés d'aproximadament mitja hora per continuar durant la tarda, que és quan compareixerà el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez.

Público ja va avançar algunes de les mesures de major importància unes hores abans. El divendres, Sánchez va comparèixer per avançar que declararia l'Estat d'excepció, si bé no va concretar quines mesures concretes s'adoptarien. 

El text també contempla restriccions en noces i funerals. A més, es reduiran entre un 40% i un 60% els transports públics per carretera, ferroviaris i aeris.

Així mateix, el Govern estatal preveu ordenar el tancament de tots els centres educatius del país, així com un gran nombre de locals i establiments com bars, restaurants, teatres, museus i discoteques, entre d'altres. També s'espera la suspensió de totes les festa populars previstes per a les pròximes setmanes, encara que no hagin concretat gaire més informació. 

Etiquetas

selección público