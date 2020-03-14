El Govern espanyol ordena el semiconfinament: permetrà desplaçaments a llocs de treball, assistència sanitària i per alimentació

El Govern espanyol ha acordat un semiconfinament domiciliari però permetrà els desplaçaments als llocs de treball que segueixin oberts, a centres sanitaris i a establiments que proporcionin aliments. Aquesta és una de les mesures més dràstiques que previsiblement aprovarà l'Executiu aquest dissabte, després de decretar l'estat d'alarma al Consell de Ministres, decisió que afectarà a tot l'Estat espanyol.



Aquesta restricció de circulació previsiblement entrarà en vigor el dilluns a les 8.00 hores i en principi s'acordarà durant quinze dies, encara que pot ser revisable en qualsevol moment, depenent de com evolucioni la crisi i sempre que ho autoritzi el Consell de Ministres.

A més, el Ministeri de l'Interior podrà assumir les competències de totes les policies locals i autonòmiques; i tots els treballadors sanitaris passaran a estar les ordres del Ministeri de Sanitat.



D'altra banda, els desplaçaments hauran de seguir les instruccions de les autoritats, que podran exigir als ciutadans que expliquin el motiu de la seva mobilitat fora del domicili habitual. Així consta a l'esborrany desenvolupat per l'Executiu aquest dissabte al Consell de Ministres extraordinari -i presencial, a diferència de la seva reunió del dijous-.



No obstant això, des de l'Executiu espanyol han advertit que l'esborrany encara no està acabat i podria patir modificacions. Sobre les 15.00 hores d'aquest dissabte han anunciat un recés d'aproximadament mitja hora per continuar durant la tarda, que és quan compareixerà el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez.



Público ja va avançar algunes de les mesures de major importància unes hores abans. El divendres, Sánchez va comparèixer per avançar que declararia l'Estat d'excepció, si bé no va concretar quines mesures concretes s'adoptarien.



El text també contempla restriccions en noces i funerals. A més, es reduiran entre un 40% i un 60% els transports públics per carretera, ferroviaris i aeris.



Així mateix, el Govern estatal preveu ordenar el tancament de tots els centres educatius del país, així com un gran nombre de locals i establiments com bars, restaurants, teatres, museus i discoteques, entre d'altres. També s'espera la suspensió de totes les festa populars previstes per a les pròximes setmanes, encara que no hagin concretat gaire més informació.