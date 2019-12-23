Gairebé dos mesos després que s’iniciés la campanya, Òmnium Cultural ha explicat que els jutjats bàsicament estan arxivant les autoinculpacions de ciutadans per l’1-O en suport als presos polítics. L’argument? Doncs que no són de “càrrecs públics”. Així ho ha explicat aquest matí davant de la Ciutat de la Justícia el vicepresident de l’entitat, Marcel Mauri, que és una de les persones que havia refusada la seva autoinculpació. Per això, Mauri ha denunciat el “doble raser” de la justícia. “Quin càrrec públic ostenta o ha ostentat mai Jordi Cuixart?”, s’ha qüestionat el també portaveu de l’entitat.



“Novament veiem com la justícia espanyola actua amb doble raser: condemna a nou anys de presó el president d’Òmnium Jordi Cuixart i diu que nosaltres no ens podem inculpar perquè no som càrrec públic; ell tampoc”, ha sentenciat Mauri.



El vicepresident d’Òmnium ha aprofitat la sentència del Tribunal de Justícia de la Unió Europea (TJUE) sobre la immunitat d’Oriol Junqueras per reclamar novament l’alliberament de tots els presos polítics i li ha dit al president espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, que “avui té una nova oportunitat per reconduir aquesta greu injustícia”. En concret, li ha dit que demani la nul·litat del judici de l’1-O a través de l’Advocacia de l’Estat. “Malauradament veiem que el que fa la justícia espanyola és venjança i no actua amb criteris de racionalitat; això hauria d’avergonyir tots els poders de l’Estat”, ha afegit Mauri.



Sobre la campanya d’autoinculpacions, que formalment va arrencar el 28 d’octubre, ha denunciat que jutjats d’arreu de Catalunya van limitar a 25 el nombre d’autoinculpacions que assumien durant una jornada, el que l’entitat veu una “restricció arbitrària”. També s’ha informat que hi ha hagut “derivacions injustificades i innecessàries cap a altres instàncies judicials” i, a més a més, arran de la limitació a 25 inculpacions diàries, “s’ha negat al ciutadà el dret a protestar en català al·legant que la protesta s’havia de fer arribar a organismes estatals i, per tant, es remarca l’obligació de dirigir-s’hi en castellà”.