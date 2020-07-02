El jutge deixa en llibertat els dos joves gironins empresonats des de l'octubre per les protestes postsentència

L'endemà que el judici quedés vist per sentència, el titular de la secció quarta de l'Audiència de Girona ha decidit deixar en llibertat Ibrahim Afquir i Charaf Fadlaoui, els dos joves en presó preventiva des de mitjans d'octubre en ser detinguts durant les mobilitzacions contra la sentència del Suprem del judici al Procés. La decisió del magistrat arriba abans que es conegui la sentència, però segons Benet Salellas, l'advocat dels dos joves, "és presagi d'una bona sentència i esperem que auguri futures resolucions judicials més respectuoses amb els nostres drets".

En el judici, tant la Fiscalia com la Generalitat -que exerceix l'acusació particular- van decidir mantenir el seu relat -que atribueix als dos nois el llançament d'una pedra contra una furgoneta dels Mossos d'Esquadra, que hauria provocat lesions a dos agents- i les peticions de pena: nou anys de presó en el cas de la Fiscalia i tres anys i mig per part del Govern. Els fets van succeir la nit del 16 al 17 d'octubre de l'any passat a Girona, en el marc de les protestes per la condemna del Tribunal Suprem als dirigents independentistes. Els dos joves, d'origen magrebí, eren els únics detinguts durant aquelles setmanes que seguien en presó preventiva, un fet que per a nombroses organitzacions és conseqüència del "racisme institucional".



En aquest sentit, que ara surtin en llibertat pot voler significar que la condemna seria inferior al temps que ja han passat tancats o que, directament, seran absolts, que és la petició que va fer la defensa i la demanda del grup de suport. Es tracta del primer judici que s'ha fet relacionat a les protestes contra la sentència del Suprem.

