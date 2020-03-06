JxCat aprova sumar-se al govern del PSC a Molins de Rei

Junts per Molins de Rei, la marca de JxCat al municipi del Baix Llobregat, va aprovar aquest dijous sumar-se al govern local, fins ara format en solitari pel PSC i encapçalat per Xavi Paz. En un missatge via Twitter, Junts per Molins va informar que "l’assemblea d’associats ha validat el pacte de govern municipal". L’acord implicarà que l’executiu molinenc tindrà la majoria absoluta d’11 dels 21 regidors del ple, ja que als set socialistes s’hi sumaran quatre de Junts, que està liderat per Ramon Sánchez.

L’acord és significatiu perquè repeteix el que va passar a la Diputació de Barcelona, que va generar un dels principals episodis de tensió entre JxCat i ERC els darrers mesos. Ara bé, Molins -de 26.000 habitants- és un territori on la sociovergència compta amb una certa tradició. De fet, en el mandat de 2011 a 2015, el PSC i l’antiga CiU van repartir-se l’alcaldia. Fins l’abril de 2013, la batllia va recaure en Xavi Paz, mentre que des d’aleshores el càrrec va ser per Joan Ramon Casals.



L’aleshores líder local de CiU va aconseguir la victòria a les municipals de 2015, amb sis regidors, un més que el PSC. En un primer moment, el govern molinenc va estar format per CiU i ERC, que tenia tres representants, si bé a meitat del mandat s’hi va sumar també la CUP, que en tenia quatre. El 2019, en canvi, el PSC va aconseguir la victòria amb set regidors, mentre que Junts i ERC van empatar en la segona posició, amb quatre representants, i la CUP es quedava en tres. I després de vuit mesos de govern en solitari, ara Junts garanteix l’estabilitat a l’equip del socialista Xavi Paz.



L'acord també constata que malgrat els retrets constants entre JxCat i ERC, a la pràctica les dues formacions no tenen inconvenient en tancar acords amb el PSC a nivell local o supramunicipal.

