JxCat, ERC, Comuns i la CUP reclamen al Parlament Europeu que Puigdemont, Junqueras i Comín siguin eurodiputats

Els diputats de JxCat, ERC, Catalunya en Comú i la CUP del Parlament de Catalunya han enviat una carta al president del Parlament Europeu, Antonio Tajani, per demanar que es respectin els drets polítics de Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras i Toni Comín, electes eurodiputats durant els comicis del 26 de maig. La missiva exigeix als alts representants de la cambra que la condició d'eurodiputats dels tres líders catalans "sigui respectada i considerada en tota la seva extensió".

Els parlamentaris aprofiten per denunciar que el passat 30 de maig es barrés el pas al Parlament Europeu a Puigdemont i Comín "de forma completament arbitrària i inexplicable". Tanmateix, critiquen la petició del PSOE, el PP i Ciutadans de demanar a Tajani que impedeixi l'acreditació dels eurodiputats presos i exiliats i que s'anul·lin les acreditacions ja lliurades: "Considerem aquesta acció com una clara obstrucció a la normalitat electoral i als principis democràtics, i afirmem que vulnera els drets polítics, intactes, de tres representants electes catalans".



Els diputats firmants asseguren que barrar el pas al Parlament Europeu constitueix una "flagrant i perillosa violació dels seus drets polítics" i dels seus votants -1.025.011 en el cas de la candidatura de Lliures per Europa i 1.257.484 en el cas d'Ara Repúbliques, tal com recorden a la missiva-. La carta, amb data del 3 de juny, també va dirigida als catorze vicepresidents de la cambra europea.

