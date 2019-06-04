JxCat, ERC, Comuns i la CUP reclamen al Parlament Europeu que Puigdemont, Junqueras i Comín siguin eurodiputats

Els diputats de JxCat, ERC, Catalunya en Comú i la CUP del Parlament de Catalunya han enviat una carta al president del Parlament Europeu, Antonio Tajani, per demanar que es respectin els drets polítics de Carles Puigdemont, Oriol Junqueras i Toni Comín, electes eurodiputats durant els comicis del 26 de maig. La missiva exigeix als alts representants de la cambra que la condició d'eurodiputats dels tres líders catalans "sigui respectada i considerada en tota la seva extensió".
Carta Tajani (1) by Público.es on Scribd
Els parlamentaris aprofiten per denunciar que el passat 30 de maig es barrés el pas al Parlament Europeu a Puigdemont i Comín "de forma completament arbitrària i inexplicable". Tanmateix, critiquen la petició del PSOE, el PP i Ciutadans de demanar a Tajani que impedeixi l'acreditació dels eurodiputats presos i exiliats i que s'anul·lin les acreditacions ja lliurades: "Considerem aquesta acció com una clara obstrucció a la normalitat electoral i als principis democràtics, i afirmem que vulnera els drets polítics, intactes, de tres representants electes catalans".
Els diputats firmants asseguren que barrar el pas al Parlament Europeu constitueix una "flagrant i perillosa violació dels seus drets polítics" i dels seus votants -1.025.011 en el cas de la candidatura de Lliures per Europa i 1.257.484 en el cas d'Ara Repúbliques, tal com recorden a la missiva-. La carta, amb data del 3 de juny, també va dirigida als catorze vicepresidents de la cambra europea.
