L'esquerra europea demana a Pedro Sánchez que abandoni les acusacions per rebel·lió contra els presos catalans 

Personalitats de l'esquerra política i acadèmica europea han publicat aquest dilluns un nou manifest per l'alliberament dels presos independentistes catalans. El text el firmen figures com l'exministre de Finances i economista Yanis Varoufakis, el portaveu de Die Linke al Budestag, Andrej Hunko, o la líder d'Aliança d'Esquerres a Finlàndia, Li Andersson, qui demanen als fiscals que "actuin als tribunals per acabar el més d'hora possible amb la presó preventiva i que abandonin les acusacions, tals com rebel·lió, que no tinguin base en els fets reals".



El text també fa una crítica a la situació dels drets i les llibertats a l'Estat espanyol i demana al govern central que "finalitzi la repressió en general i més en particular els atacs a la llibertat d'expressió", mitjançant la derogació e la Llei Mordaça. Els firmants fan una crida a "abandonar l'actitud autoritària del PP cap a Catalunya, basada en els jutjats i la policia" i a adoptar "mesures basades en el diàleg i la cerca de solucions polítiques democràtiques".



Les demandes venen acompanyades d'un recull de les alertes que va fer l'organització per la defensa dels drets humans Amnistia Internacional després de l'acció policial de l'1 d'octubre. També recorda la intervenció dels 650 juristes que van informar al Comissari de Drets Humans del Consell d'Europa sobre l'empresonament de l'expresidenta del Parlament Carme Forcadell "que incompleixen la immunitat parlamentària".



La declaració la coordina la plataforma WithCatalonia, un espai que treballa per la internacionalització del conflicte català i la promoció de la solidaritat amb els moviments socials a Catalunya. El manifest també el firmen personalitats de l'àmbit estatal com la portaveu al Congrés d'En Comú Podem, Lucia Martín González o l'editor de Viento Sur Jaime Pastor.

