L'exministre Jorge Fernández Díaz, imputat pel cas 'Kitchen' d'espionatge policial

El jutge de l'Audiència Nacional Manuel García Castelló ha citat com investigat a l'exministre de l'Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz en la peça 'Kitchen' del cas 'Tàndem'. S'investiga una suposada trama parapolicial per espiar l'extresorer del PP Luis Bárcenas, qui cercava documents comprometedors per a dirigents del partit. L'objectiu era que la justícia no tingués a aquestes informacions. No obstant això, el magistrat ha rebutjat incloure a l'exsecretaria general del PP i exministra María Dolores de Cospedal, com també demanaven els fiscals Anticorrupció.

En un acte, el magistrat acorda citar a declarar el pròxim 29 d'octubre a l'ex secretari d'Estat de Seguretat, Francisco Martínez -que ja estava imputat-, i un dia després a qui va ser el titular del Ministeri de l'Interior, Fernández Díaz.



El magistrat explica que resulta necessària, útil i pertinent la compareixença de Fernández Díaz com investigat, ja que les investigacions practicades fins ara permeten situar el centre nuclear de l'operació en el Ministeri de l'Interior, "des d'on s'hauria dirigit i coordinat tota l'operativa, presumptament amb la participació directa del ministre i actuant per delegació d'aquest, pel que sembla, el secretari d'Estat de Seguretat".

