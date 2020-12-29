Les restriccions per lluitar contra la Covid posen al llindar del tancament a quasi la meitat dels negocis d'autònoms

BARCELONA
Quatre de cada deu autònoms catalans asseguren que haurien de tancar el negoci de forma definitiva si s'aprovessin noves restriccions per frenar l'expansió de la Covid-19. Segons un informe presentat aquest dimarts per Pimec, només un 15% dels empleats per compte propi podria aguantar una tercera onada sense problemes, mentre que la resta reconeix que tindria grans dificultats per seguir treballant. En concret, el 40,9% reconeix que hauria de tancar, mentre que el 44,1% diu que podria continuar, però "no massa bé". Segons ha explicat el gerent de l'àrea institucional de la patronal, Àngel Hermosilla, els sectors més afectats continuen sent l'hostaleria i la restauració, tot i que altres com la construcció comencen a tenir més problemes.
Per altra banda, Hermosilla ha volgut fer esment de la situació que travessen sectors com l'oci infantil o el dels firaires, els quals considera que estan "invisibilitzats". "Tenen un impacte important en l'ocupació, però han passat desapercebuts perquè alguns estan tancats des del mes de març; [...] la seva situació és d'inquietud total, perquè se'ls apliquen fortes restriccions i les ajudes que arriben són molt baixes", ha comentat Hermosilla.
Lluny dels nivells d'activitats previs a la crisi
Segons l'informe presentat aquest dimarts per Pimec, el nivell d'activitat continua sent baix a les petites i mitjanes empreses de Catalunya. Entre les enquestades, només un 34,5% reconeix que té un 50% o més d'activitat respecte als mesos previs a l'estat d'alarma. Per altra banda, un 18,3% assegura que la seva activitat és nul·la.
Tot i que la percepció de la situació econòmica general ha millorat respecte a l'inici de l'estat d'alarma, les pimes segueixen preocupades per la situació actual. Segons l'última enquesta de Pimec, les empreses catalanes valoraven amb una nota d'1,8 punts sobre 5 la situació econòmica, una xifra poc allunyada respecte a la puntuació d'1,62 atorgada al març.
El pessimisme generalitzat està íntimament lligat a l'evolució de les vendes durant l'exercici 2020. Segons l'estudi de Pimec, cap empresa ha aconseguit incrementar la seva activitat per sobre un 25%, mentre que només un 4,3% ha registrat un augment d'ingressos. Per altra banda, un 6,5% ha mantingut el mateix nivell d'activitat, mentre que el 89,3% ha patit una davallada d'activitat.
D'aquestes, gairebé la meitat ha reduït en un 50% o més la seva facturació respecte a l'any passat.
De cara al 2021, un 86,4% de les empreses té previst experimentar problemes financers, sobretot durant el primer semestre de 2021.
