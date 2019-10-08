Des d’aquest dimarts i fins a la celebració de les eleccions espanyoles del 10 de novembre, TV3, Catalunya Ràdio i la resta de mitjans de la CCMA tenen prohibit utilitzar termes com “presos polítics”, “exili”, “Consell de la República” o “Assemblea de càrrecs electes”. Així ho ha decidit la Junta Electoral Provincial, en resposta a un recurs de Cs contra els mitjans públics, segons ha informat TV3.



La decisió és calcada a la de les passades eleccions espanyoles -celebrades a l'abril-, quan l’organisme electoral va considerar que els termes "exili" i "presos polítics" vulneren el principi de pluralisme polític. La novetat d’aquesta ocasió és que la Junta també prohibeix parlar del "president a l'exili", en referència a Carles Puigdemont, i estableix que quan es parli del "Consell de la República" o de "l'Assemblea de Càrrecs Electes", s’hi hagi d’afegir prèviament l'"autoanomenat" o "l'autoproclamat".



El recurs de Cs, però, no s’ha estimat totalment, ja que el partit d’Albert Rivera també volia que es prohibissin termes com “repressió policial” i “referèndum de l’1 d’octubre”, extrem desestimat per la Junta Electoral.



TV3 recalca que “la resolució de la Junta prohibeix literalment que es parli del ‘Consell de la República’, tot i que el nom oficial i, per tant, el terme utilitzat en els informatius és ‘Consell per la República’”.

