El Ministeri de l’Interior hauria pagat amb fons reservats confidents dels Mossos perquè l’informessin de l’1-O

El Ministeri de l’Interior hauria utilitzat fons reservats per pagar confidents dins els Mossos d’Esquadra que li haurien facilitat informació sobre el procés independentista. Així ho assegura el diari El Mundo, que detalla que els pagaments s’han conegut perquè el Ministeri, actualment encapçalat per Fernando Grande-Marlaska, ha remès documentació a l’Audiència Nacional en què figuren sortides de fons públics sota el genèric concepte de “Mossos”. Sempre segons la versió del rotatiu, els pagaments els hauria autoritzat la Direcció Adjunta Operativa de la Policia Nacional i la Secretaria d’Estat d’Interior durant el Govern de Rajoy.



La intenció de l’operació era aconseguir confidents dins el cos de la policia catalana perquè es dediquessin a informar a la Policia Nacional sobre els plans dels principals comandaments dels Mossos sobre el procés. El rotatiu afirma que els confidents haurien facilitat dades sobre els que comandaments que “estaven col·laborant activament amb l’independentisme”, unes dades que s’haurien utilitzat per elaborar informes interns en què s’identificava els Mossos que s’haurien hagut de rellevar si el Govern espanyol intervenia la policia catalana.



A més a més, de la informació desclassificada també es desprèn que s’haurien abonat 40.000 euros per realitzar tasques de contravigilància als Mossos d’Esquadra que, segons el Ministeri de l’Interior, haurien “espiat” a l’exministre del PP Jorge Fernández Díaz. En concret, s’haurien pagat dispositius de seguiments als Mossos.