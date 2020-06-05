El Ministeri de Sanitat autoritza el pas de Barcelona, les regions metropolitanes i Lleida a la fase 2 de la desescalada

A partir de dilluns, tots els territoris de Catalunya es trobaran com a mínim en la fase dos de la desescalada, després que el Ministeri de Sanitat hagi autoritzat els canvis de fase que havia demanat el Departament de Salut de la Generalitat. Això significa que tota la regió sanitària de Barcelona, que inclou la capital i les zones metropolitanes nord i sud, avancen fins a la fase 2, com també ho farà Lleida, després que s'hagi controlat el brot de coronavirus que s'hi va detectar fa uns dies.



Paral·lelament, tres territoris del Principat estrenaran dilluns la fase 3, la prèvia a l'anomenada "nova normalitat". Són les Terres de l'Ebre, el Camp de Tarragona i l'Alt Pirineu-Aran. En la fase tres, el gruix de decisions recaurà en els governs autonòmics, de manera que serà el Govern de la Generalitat el que podrà decidir permetre la mobilitat entre les Terres de l'Ebre i el Camp de Tarragona, que no s'ha permès en gairebé tres mesos. Finalment, es mantindran per segona setmana en la fase 2 la Catalunya Central, Girona i les comarques de l'Alt Penedès i el Garraf.

