El MWC 2021 s'ajorna fins a finals de juny

El Mobile World Congress (MWC) s'ajornarà de la primera setmana de març a finals de juny de 2021 per la crisi del coronavirus, segons ha anunciat la GSMA, l'entitat organitzadora, en un comunicat. El certamen es farà així del 28 de juny a l'1 de juliol, mentre que també es reprogramarà el MWC21 a Xangai del 23 al 25 de febrer de 2021.



La GSMA assegura estar compromesa perquè el MWC21 Barcelona pugui dur-se a terme amb seguretat i introduirà convocatòries telemàtiques per afrontar la demanda d'assistents. L'edició d'enguany, en canvi, es va anul·lar després que coincidís amb l'inici de l'expansió mundial de la Covid-19. Com a contrapartida la GSMA va prorrogar un any més la relació amb Barcelona, de manera que la ciutat acollirà la fira fins el 2024. L'edició d'aquest 2021 està previst que combini actes presencials amb d'altres de virtuals, per adaptar-se a les circumstàncies. En les darreres edicions ha reunit unes 100.000 persones a la capital catalana, convertint-se en la principal fira que acull.

