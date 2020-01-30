Sánchez rectifica després de les pressions d'ERC i manté la Taula de Diàleg abans de les eleccions catalanes

El Govern espanyol rectifica i afirma que està disposat a "celebrar la taula de diàleg entre governs" abans de les eleccions al Parlament. D'aquesta manera rebat les declaracions fetes aquest matí per la vicepresidenta primera, Carmen Calvo, qui deixava a l'aire la celebració de la reunió entre Executius per abordar el conflicte entre Catalunya i Espanya. ERC ha assegurat que el president del Govern espanyol, Pedro Sánchez, s'ha reunit amb el portaveu d'ERC al Congrés, Gabriel Rufián, per desencallar la situació.

Fonts de Moncloa mantenen que no es donen "les millors circumstàncies" per iniciar el diàleg amb el Govern de la Generalitat després de la convocatòria d'eleccions anunciada pel president Quim Torra aquest dimecres. Tot i això, sembla que des de Madrid renuncien a postergar la trobada entre ambdós Governs: "Per descartar qualsevol dubte respecte a la nostra voluntat de dialogar, manifestem la nostra disposició a celebrar la taula de diàleg entre Governs acordada, abans de les eleccions catalanes".

La rectificació arriba després que ERC mostrés la seva indignació per la nova posició del Govern espanyol. Els republicans consideraven un incompliment intolerable dels acords d'investidura amb el PSOE la decisió de deixar en stand by les negociacions. Per contra, ERC no ha donat per definitiva la decisió de Pedro Sánchez d'aquest matí, que s'ha acabat reconduint, de nou, cap a la Taula de Diàleg. El trencament de les negociacions per part del PSOE comprometia la viabilitat de la legislatura que tot just acaba de començar.



