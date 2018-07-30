El rei Felip VI estaria disposat a parlar amb els partits independentistes

El president del Parlament balear, Baltasar Picornell, ha declarat aquest dilluns a Palma de Mallorca que el rei Felip VI "està disposat a tendir ponts" en relació al conflicte polític de Catalunya i, de fet, "està intentant parlar amb les parts que hi estan disposades", ha dit. Picornell ha comentat als periodistes que, en aquests moments, hi ha "partits reticents" a la negociació, si bé Felip VI "està intentant parlar amb les parts que realment estan disposades a tendir aquests ponts".



És el primer cop que transcendeix una postura propera a la negociació per part de la corona pel que fa al conflicte territorial. Fins ara, les posicions del monarca havien quedat marcades pel discurs del 3 d'octubre de 2017, dos dies després del referèndum, quan va adoptar una retòrica de forta denúncia cap a l'independentisme i l'organització de la votació. Felip VI va acusar a la Generalitat de "soscavar" la convivència i l'harmonia de la societat catalana, de "menysprear" la solidaritat que ha "unit la societat espanyola" i va recolzar les accions de les forces de l'Estat per "assegurar l'ordre constitucional".

Suprem recusat per imparcialitat

Paral·lelament a aquest tímid acte d'acostament per part de la monarquia, l'expresident de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras i l'exconseller Raül Romeva, tots dos en presó preventiva, han presentat a la sala penal del Tribunal Suprem un escrit de recusació per presumpte falta d'imparcialitat contra cinc dels magistrats que han de jutjar-los en la macrocausa contra els polítics independentistes.



Junqueras i Romeva assenyalen als magistrats Manuel Marchena, Andrés Martínez, Juan Ramón Berdugo, Luciano Varela i Antonio Del Moral. L'advocat dels presos, Andreu Van den Eyde, assegura a l'escrit que els magistrats "han pres decisions que comprometen la seva imparcialitat" al cas. També afirma que els valors dels magistrats "podrien colisionar amb els dels processats fins el punt d'afectar en la imparcialitat dels jutgadors".