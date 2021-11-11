La Generalitat es retirarà en bloc de totes les causes contra manifestants en cas que no es pugui acreditar l'autor de les presumptes lesions a agents dels Mossos d'Esquadra, o si no hi ha prou garanties per identificar-ne els presumptes agressors. Així ho ha avançat l'Ara aquest dijous i ho han confirmat a l'ACN fonts del Govern. Així, el Gabinet Jurídic central -que ara depèn de Presidència- ja s'apartarà de la causa contra les set persones que, el 30 de gener de 2018, van protestar al Parc de la Ciutadella en contra de la no investidura de l'aleshores candidat de JxCat, Carles Puigdemont. La mesura, de fet, ja consta a l'acord entre ERC i la CUP que va permetre a Pere Aragonès ser investit president de la Generalitat. La decisió arriba en plena negociació dels pressupostos amb la CUP, que de moment és reticent a facilitar-ne l'aprovació.



Les set persones dels aldarulls de la Ciutadella del 2018 estan cridades a judici el 26 de novembre. De moment el Govern demanava dos anys de presó per aquestes set persones, pels delictes de desordres públics i atemptat contra l'autoritat. Però l'Executiu se'n retirarà en no haver-se pogut identificar amb prou precisió els autors de les lesions. En canvi, la Fiscalia manté la petició de tres anys de presó.



El secretari tercer de la Mesa del Parlament, Pau Juvillà (CUP), ha qualificat la mesura "de mínims". Ho ha fet amb una piulada a la xarxa, després de fer-se pública la notícia als mitjans de comunicació.

