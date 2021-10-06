El Tribunal Constitucional (TC) ha confirmat per unanimitat la condemna d'un any i un mes d'inhabilitació a Artur Mas com a responsable de l'organització de la consulta del 9 de novembre del 2014. Segons han avançat El País i l'agència Efe, el ple del Constitucional ha decidit aquest dimecres rebutjar el recurs de l'expresident de la Generalitat, tot i que la sentència encara està pendent de ser corregida i notificada.



Mas va ser multat també amb 36.000 euros, en ambdós casos per un delicte de desobediència greu a l'àrbitre constitucional. D'aquesta manera, el TC dona per bona la sentència del Tribunal Suprem i clou la via jurídica estatal per al cas de l'expresident. Mas podrà ara apel·lar al Tribunal Europeu de Drets Humans (TEDH) d'Estrasburg.



Els magistrats del TC, per tant, comparteixen el criteri del Suprem, que va refusar els arguments de l'expresident català, que havia invocat els seus drets constitucionals a la participació i la llibertat ideològica i d'expressió per demanar l'absolució. Inicialment, Mas va ser condemnat pel Tribunal Superior de Justícia de Catalunya (TSJC) a dos anys d'inhabilitació, el màxim possible per desobediència, per la consulta del 9-N, declarada il·legal pel TC. Posteriorment, però, el Suprem va rebaixar la condemna a 13 mesos.

