Nou comunicat del Tsunami Democràtic, el moviment horitzontal i anònim que va impulsar l’acció de protesta de dilluns a l’aeroport del Prat. En un text difós a través dels seus canals, el Tsunami s’ha reafirmat en la seva aposta per les accions no violentes i s’ha mostrat molt crític amb la “brutalitat policial d’aquests dies”. La nota assenyala tres prioritats. La primera és que les accions impulsades ara mateix per altres moviments siguin un “èxit absolut”. Es tracta de les Marxes per la Llibertat, organitzades per l’ANC i Òmnium Cultural, que han arrencat avui; la vaga general de divendres, convocada per la Intersindical-CSC i la IAC, i la manifestació unitària del dissabte 26 d’octubre, que es farà a Barcelona. Per tot plegat, ha anunciat que “no hi ha cap prevista cap acció del Tsunami” fins aleshores.
La segona prioritat és que l’aplicació mòbil que ha posat en marxa estigui “instal·lada i validada al màxim nombre possible de telèfons mòbils” el dia 26, perquè “ens permetrà actuar amb més precisió i eficàcia en el llarg camí de la desobediència civil no violenta”.
La tercera prioritat, segurament la més significativa, referma l’aposta del moviment per la desobediència civil no violenta. “Tot i la brutalitat policial d’aquests dies, completament inacceptable i per la qual exigim que s’assumeixin responsabilitats polítiques, sempre cal impedir, en qualsevol acció, que algú pugui promoure la violència o transformar l’acció en actes violents”, es llegeix. El text afegeix que “Tsunami democràtic només impulsa accions en el marc estricte de la disciplina no violenta. La no violència és l’estratègia fonamental del nostre moviment, per convicció i per efectivitat: ho demostren repetidament els moviments de desobediència civil de les darreres dècades”.
El comunicat insisteix en què aquesta aposta és bàsica perquè “la no violència és l’eina més potent que tenim per fer evident la demofòbia de l’Estat espanyol, que fins ara només ha utilitzat la força, la violència i la repressió per abordar aquest conflicte polític”, i assegura que “l’Estat i les forces de seguretat treballen per fomentar i provocar la violència”. Per tot plegat, el moviment es mostra convençut que aquests dies s’ha “reobert un cicle d’apoderament ciutadà, i ha començat un llarg camí per acumular forces que han de permetre i garantir una desobediència civil massiva”. Una mobilització que, avisa, “no s’aturarà fins que l’Estat espanyol reconegui que ha d’afrontar el problema polític que planteja la ciutadania de Catalunya a través del diàleg i de l’exercici democràtic”-
