El Govern aixecarà a partir d'aquest divendres la restricció d'un màxim de 10 persones a les trobades i la limitació d'aforament als centres religiosos. Així ho ha anunciat la portaveu, Patrícia Plaja, durant la roda de premsa d'aquest dimarts al Palau de la Generalitat, posterior a la reunió del Consell Executiu.



D'altra banda, la Generalitat també estudia augmentar del 30% al 40% l'aforament en espectacles esportius de més de 10.000 persones. El Procicat està avaluant la mesura durant la reunió d'aquest migdia, en paral·lel a la roda de premsa de Plaja. De moment el Govern no preveu però implantar l'ús del passaport Covid-19, tal com sí que havia plantejat Salut aquest matí.



En un altre àmbit, el Govern espera obrir "el més aviat possible" l'oci nocturn, tot i que confirma que un dels factors que en permetrà l'obertura serà la dada de tenir menys de 100 persones ingressades a les UCI: "És un dels punts a tenir en compte per poder fer la reobertura", ha afegit Plaja. Ara mateix encara hi ha més de 300 persones a les UCI amb coronavirus, tot i el progressiu descens dels darrers dies.

