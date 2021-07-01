El passaport sanitari ha entrat en vigor aquest dijous de manera oficial a tota la Unió Europea. El certificat, que és gratuït, permet demostrar a través d'un codi QR digital o en paper la vacunació, que s'ha passat la Covid-19 en els darrers sis mesos o que la persona té un test amb resultat negatiu. El passaport sanitari permet viatjar sense restriccions addicionals com quarantenes. Ara bé, els estats poden imposar noves restriccions en cas d'empitjorament de la situació sanitària. El passaport sanitari té una durada de 12 mesos. Alguns estats, entre els quals hi ha Espanya, ja l'utilitzaven abans de la data oficial d'entrada en vigor de la legislació.

A l'Estat espanyol són les comunitats autònomes les que expedeixen el certificat Covid. Per viatjar dins de la Unió Europea no és obligatori tenir el passaport sanitari, però el document sí que està pensat per agilitzar els tràmits de control sanitari durant els desplaçaments.



El sistema que permet la interoperabilitat del certificat entre els estats estava en marxa des de l'1 de juny. Per aquest motiu, alguns països, entre ells Grècia, Alemanya o Espanya, van començar a utilitzar-lo abans. Fins a aquest dijous, però, els estats s'hi sumaven voluntàriament.



El risc de rebrot i l'Rt augmenten a Catalunya

El Departament de Salut ha declarat 5.067 nous casos de Covid-19 en les darreres 24 hores, que situen el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia en 656.375. S'han declarat tres morts més i el total des de l'inici de la pandèmia és de 22.268, segons el darrer balanç de la conselleria. En paral·lel, els pacients ingressats a planta són 473, 15 més que dimecres, però hi ha 10 crítics menys a l'UCI (119). Pel que fa a la velocitat de propagació, l'Rt, continua a l'alça i puja dotze centèsimes, fins a l'1,54, mentre que el risc de rebrot s'incrementa en 35 punts i se situa en 199. La incidència acumulada a 14 dies també puja i passa de 119,13 a 132,55

