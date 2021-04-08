Sanitat i les CCAA acorden continuar vacunant amb AstraZeneca a persones de 60 a 65 anys i seguiran amb 66 a 69

madrid
La Comissió de Salut Pública, en la qual estan representades el Ministeri de Sanitat i les comunitats autònomes, ha acordat continuar vacunat amb AstraZeneca a les persones de 60 a 65 anys i que el següent col·lectiu a immunitzar amb aquesta vacuna contra la Covid-19 sigui el de 66 a 69 anys, el grup 5C.
A través d'un comunicat, Sanitat explica que l'objectiu d'aquesta decisió és "completar com més aviat millor la vacunació de la població més vulnerable a la Covid-19". Així mateix, el Ministeri apunta que "es podran utilitzar altres vacunes" en aquests grups d'edat "en funció de la disponibilitat".
D'altra banda, la Comissió ha optat, tal com es va anunciar aquest dimecres, per posposar la vacunació amb AstraZeneca de les persones menors de 60 anys ja prioritzades en l'Estratègia de Vacunació davant la Covid-19 i que encara no s'hagin vacunat.
Respecte a les persones que han rebut una primera dosi de AstraZeneca, Sanitat explica que la Comissió "comunicarà pròximament la decisió sobre la segona dosi segons es vagi actualitzant i ampliant l'evidència científica, les avaluacions de l'Agència Europea del Medicament (EMA) i en comunicació amb altres països de la UE".
