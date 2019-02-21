Seguiment irregular de la vaga del 21-F

La vaga general d'aquest 21 de febrer està tenint un seguiment irregular a la majoria de centres de treball i s'està notant especialment a la xarxa viària, amb nombrosos talls de carreteres i a les universitats. Les diverses mobilitzacions han causat un total de 376 trucades per 200 incidències, segons ha informat el servei de 112. Les carreteres de l'entorn de Barcelona registren un 10,4% menys de trànsit entre les 6.00 h i les 9.30 h del d'un dia habitual, segons ha informat el Servei Català de Trànsit (SCT).

Pel que fa al transport públic, Transport Metropolità de Barcelona (TMB) ha informat que, a les 9.00 h del matí, les diferents línies de la xarxa de metro funcionaven, com a mínim, en un 60% respecte al servei habitual, un percentatge que s'ha mantingut estable durant les següents hores. El servei de bus s'ha vist interromput a diferents punts de la ciutat a conseqüència de les mobilitzacions ciutadanes. Pel que va a l'aeroport del Prat, l'agència Efe assegura que no s'ha vist afectat per la convocatòria.

Els centres de treball han fet un seguiment irregular de la vaga segons el sector. Les parades de Mercabarna han obert amb normalitat, però el consum sí que s'ha vist disminuït. Fonts de l'agència Efe xifren en un 15% la caiguda del mercat del peix a les 8.30 h el matí. La majoria dels comerços d'arreu també han obert amb nomrmalitat, tot i que l'afluència de clients ha caigut. Pel que fa al món educatiu, els sindicats de docents també parlen d'un seguiment "irregular" de la vaga. El portaveu nacional de la USTEC, Ramon Font, ha assegurat a El Matí de Ràdio 4 que el seguiment és "més alt" que la convocatòria del 29 de novembre.



La comunitat estudiantil sí que ha fet un seguiment més extensiu, sobretot a les universitats. El Sindicat d'Estudiants dels Països Catalans (SEPC) xifra en fins a un 95% el percentatge d'estudiants que no han assistit a classe a la Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona i en un 80% a la Universitat Rovira i Virgil. Universitats per la República també ha destacat que el seguiment d'estudiants està sent "molt alt".

