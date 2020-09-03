Torra assegura que ha remodelat el Govern per "injectar energies renovades" 

Enmig de la polèmica sobre si els cessaments dels consellers d'Interior, Empresa i Coneixement i Cultura suposen una purga política del PDeCAT, el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha assegurat aquest dijous que "no hi ha cap altre motiu" per haver-los realitzat que "injectar energies renovades als departaments que són essencials". "No va de noms ni d'individualitats. El que és important és l'equip i la determinació col·lectiva", ha reforçat. Torra ha insistit que la voluntat dels canvis és "enfortir" l'Executiu davant els reptes que té el país, entre ells la lluita contra la pandèmia.

Ho ha fet durant la presa de possessió de Ramon Tremosa i Miquel Sàmper com a nous consellers d'Empresa i d'Interior en substitució d'Àngels Chacón i Miquel Buch, respectivament. La presa de possessió del Departament de Cultura serà el proper dimarts, en el qual Àngels Ponsa substituirà a Mariàngela Vilallonga com a consellera.

Amb una legislatura a punt d'acabar i amb la ruptura recent entre el PDeCAT i Junts per Catalunya, el president ha assegurat que assumeix "que al capdavant" de cada Departament ha col·locat "persones que poden oferir un bon resultat" en uns temps que vindran marcats per la crisi sanitària, econòmica i social del coronavirus. "No em mou cap altre motiu", ha insistit.

"Sóc conscient de la incertesa que envolta el meu futur com a president. No em preocupa perquè sé que al meu voltant hi ha persones amb molt talent i competència", ha assegurat Torra, qui el 17 de setembre haurà de declarar davant del Tribunal Suprem.

Ara bé, mentre que amb aquestes afirmacions Torra intentava desmentir -que aquets canvis a l'Executiu es tractaven d'una purga política, Chacón ha lamentat aquest dijous que la seva etapa com a consellera acabi de "forma tan abrupta i en un moment on el final de la legislatura es veu tan a prop" i ha admès que és "dolorós". "Crec que a hores d'ara tots sou conscients de les circumstàncies que han portat el President a prendre aquesta decisió", assenyala en la missiva. Chacón ha estat l'única consellera del Govern que no ha estripat el carnet del PDeCAT per unir-se a Junts per Catalunya. D'altra banda, la fins ara membre de l'Executiu ha reivindicat la feina feta.