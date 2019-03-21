Público
Torra canvia el llaç groc de la Generalitat per un de blanc i guixat de vermell

El president de la Generalitat actua després que el Síndic de Greuges recomani treure la simbologia pels presos. La JEC va rebutjar donar més temps a Torra i el va instar a obeïr l'ordre de despenjar els llaços i les estelades de cara a les eleccions.

El nuevo cartel con el lazo blanco que el Govern ha colocado en la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat. - EUROPA PRESS

El nou cartell amb el llaç blanc que el Govern ha col·locat a la façana del Palau de la Generalitat. - EUROPA PRESS

La Generalitat ha retirat al voltant de les 10.30 hores d'aquest dijous la pancarta amb el llaç groc que penjava de la seva façana, que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) va ordenar retirar, i ha col·locat una altra amb el mateix lema en record dels líders independentistes presos, però amb un llaç d'un altre color.

L'edifici públic ha començat el dia amb aquest cartell, amb la llegenda 'Llibertat presos polítics i exiliats. Free political prisoners and exilies', però finalment ha estat despenjat i substituït per un altre amb el mateix text i un llaç de color blanc amb una franja vermella. Diversos treballadors també han penjat una altra pancarta, més petita, a la finestra del costat del balcó, amb el símbol a favor de la llibertat d'expressió.

A més, dos treballadors municipals de neteja han tret de matinada els llaços lligats a les tanques que protegeixen la Generalitat i l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, en la mateixa plaça Sant Jaume, però poc després un activista ha col·locat nous llaços.


