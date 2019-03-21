Torra canvia el llaç groc de la Generalitat per un de blanc i guixat de vermell

La Generalitat ha retirat al voltant de les 10.30 hores d'aquest dijous la pancarta amb el llaç groc que penjava de la seva façana, que la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) va ordenar retirar, i ha col·locat una altra amb el mateix lema en record dels líders independentistes presos, però amb un llaç d'un altre color.
L'edifici públic ha començat el dia amb aquest cartell, amb la llegenda 'Llibertat presos polítics i exiliats. Free political prisoners and exilies', però finalment ha estat despenjat i substituït per un altre amb el mateix text i un llaç de color blanc amb una franja vermella. Diversos treballadors també han penjat una altra pancarta, més petita, a la finestra del costat del balcó, amb el símbol a favor de la llibertat d'expressió.
A més, dos treballadors municipals de neteja han tret de matinada els llaços lligats a les tanques que protegeixen la Generalitat i l'Ajuntament de Barcelona, en la mateixa plaça Sant Jaume, però poc després un activista ha col·locat nous llaços.
