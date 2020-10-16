Torrent activa el compte enrere per a les eleccions del 14 de febrer

El president del Parlament, Roger Torrent, comunicarà dimecres vinent al ple que no s'ha postulat cap candidat a la Presidència de la Generalitat. Ho farà en el marc del ple ordinari ja previst i el mateix dia es publicarà al Butlletí Oficial del Parlament de Catalunya (BOPC). Es tracta de "l'acte equivalent" a una investidura fallida i, per tant, l'endemà començarà a comptar el termini de dos mesos en què encara hi ha temps perquè es postuli un candidat. Si no és així, es convocaran automàticament les eleccions per al 14 de febrer. En roda de premsa, Torrent ha assegurat que la cambra no s'aturarà ni després de la dissolució perquè la Diputació Permanent pot validar decrets del Govern sobre Covid-19.



Torrent ha explicat que els grups li han posat fàcil en aquests 10 dies hàbils de ronda de consultes. De fet, en la primera consulta que va fer, Cs li va expressar que no tenia voluntat de presentar candidat o candidata. I preguntat sobre què ha de passar perquè durant els pròxims dos mesos torni a haver una altra ronda de consultes amb els grups, Torrent ha respost que s'hauria de postular un candidat per tal que ell pogués comprovar si té "possibilitats reals o no" de ser investit.



Sobre les possibilitats de celebrar eleccions el 14 de febrer en una situació de pandèmia per la Covid-19, el president de la cambra ha dit que aquesta qüestió correspon al Govern i no al Parlament. "Correspon al Govern valorar les circumstàncies sanitàries i ponderar els dos drets en joc: el dret a vot i el dret a la seguretat sanitària", ha afegit.

