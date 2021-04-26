barcelonaActualizado:
Catalunya rebrà aquesta setmana 280.00 dosis de la vacuna de Pfizer, 30.200 de la de Moderna i 16.900 de la d'AstraZeneca, segons han concretat fonts del Departament de Salut. Aquesta seria la xifra més alta de vacunes rebudes fins al moment. La ministra de Sanitat, Carolina Darias, ha explicat que aquest dilluns s'estan repartint 1,7 milions de dosis de Pfizer al conjunt de l'Estat i 280.000 corresponen a Catalunya. A aquestes s'hi sumaran 188.00 dosis de Moderna i 103.000 d'AstraZeneca al conjunt de l'Estat. La ministra ha assegurat que aquesta setmana es completarà la vacunació amb dues dosis per al col·lectiu de 80 anys o més. A Catalunya, el 61,2% d'aquest col·lectiu ja té la pauta completa.
