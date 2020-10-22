Estàs llegint: Vox protagonitza la derrota més contundent de la història en una moció de censura

Público
Público
moció de censura

Vox protagonitza la derrota més contundent de la història en una moció de censura

Santiago Abascal només rep 52 vots a favor, els del seu grup, davant de 298 vots en contra i sense abstencions, i bat el 'rècord' de mínims de la moció d'Antonio Hernández Mancha (Aliança Popular) contra Felipe González, que va obtenir 67 vots a favor.

El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durant la segona sessió del debat de moció de censura presentada pel partit ultradretà que lidera. EFE/Mariscal
El líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, durant la segona sessió del debat de moció de censura presentada pel partit ultradretà que lidera. EFE/Mariscal

madrid

Santiago Abascal ha perdut aquest dijous la moció de censura presentada contra Pedro Sánchez. Vox ha obtingut només 52 vots a favor, els del seu grup, enfront de 298 vots en contra i sense abstencions. Es tracta de la derrota més contundent de la història de la democràcia, amb el pitjor resultat de les quatre mocions presentades fins al moment.

El líder de la formació d'ultradreta ha superat el 'rècord' de mínims que tenia, fins a aquest dijous, Antonio Hernández Mancha, exdirigent d'Aliança Popular que el 1987 només va rebre 67 vots a favor en la seva moció de censura contra el socialista Felipe González. En aquest debat, el líder conservador va obtenir 195 vots en contra i 70 abstencions.

Set anys abans, en 1980, el mateix González va estrenar aquest mecanisme constitucional per tractar de desgastar el Govern d'Adolfo Suárez. L'exdirigent socialista va rebre 152 suports, 166 en contra i 21 abstencions. També ho va intentar l'actual vicepresident segon de l'Executiu de coalició i secretari general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias.

El 2017 Iglesias va defensar una moció de censura contra el Govern de Mariano Rajoy, un debat en el qual va obtenir 82 vots a favor, 170 en contra i 97 abstencions. L'última, abans de la d'Abascal, va ser la de Pedro Sánchez, de nou contra Rajoy, encara que en aquesta ocasió el líder socialista va sortir victoriós del Congrés.

Sánchez va rebre 180 vots a favor, 169 en contra i una abstenció. Aquesta moció va ser la que va permetre al líder socialista convertir-se en president del Govern espanyol, una posició que va consolidar després de les eleccions del 10 de novembre de 2019, comicis que van donar pas a l'Executiu de coalició amb Unidas Podemos.
(Hi haurà ampliació)

Etiquetas
El Quinze 52

selección público