En 2019 se ejecutaron 54.006 desahucios, un 9,5% menos que el año anterior

El número de lanzamientos hipotecarios o desahucios practicados en 2019 fue de 54.006, un 9,5 % menos que un año antes, según los datos publicados este lunes por el Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) en su informe sobre los efectos de la crisis en los órganos judiciales.
El CGPJ destaca que el número de ejecuciones hipotecarias cayó hasta 17.411, un 36,5% menos que un año antes y la cifra más baja desde 2008. Asimismo, pone de relieve que si bien los lanzamientos derivados del impago del alquiler representan el 67,5 % del total con 36.467, en 2019 han caído un 2,2%, rompiendo así la racha alcista de los últimos años.
Del total de 17.411 ejecuciones hipotecarias iniciadas durante 2019, la mayor parte -3.971- se presentaron en Catalunya, seguida de Andalucía (3.292); València (2.561); Madrid (1.583), y Murcia (960).
El CGPJ explica en una nota que los lanzamientos afectan a distintos tipos de inmuebles, no solo viviendas y, en el caso de éstas, no solo a vivienda habitual.
Desglosados los datos por comunidades autónomas, Catalunya (con 12.446, el 23% del total nacional) fue donde se practicaron más lanzamientos, seguida por Andalucía (con 8.806) y València (7.390).
Respecto a los lanzamientos derivados del impago del alquiler, Catalunya se sitúa en primera posición con 8.427, seguida por Andalucía, con 5.135; Madrid, con 4.849, y Valencia, con 4.486. Este mismo lunes, los partidos del Gobierno han ampliado el acuerdo de coalición y ha pactado actuar contra los desahucios por impago de alquiler.
