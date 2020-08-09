Estás leyendo: La Unesco prevé que 24 millones de alumnos abandonarán los estudios debido a la crisis sanitaria

La Unesco prevé que 24 millones de alumnos abandonarán los estudios debido a la crisis sanitaria

En total, el organismo estima que 5,2 millones de niños y 5,7 millones de niñas dejarán la educación primaria y la secundaria a causa de la crisis sanitaria.

Las comunidades recogen el testigo de Educación y preparan el próximo curso escolar. EFE

La Unesco teme que 24 millones de alumnos de todos los niveles en el mundo abandonen la escolaridad a causa de los cierres inducidos por la crisis del coronavirus y pide que se mantenga la continuidad en el aprendizaje, sobre todo para los más vulnerables.

En un comunicado coincidiendo con un mensaje de la ONU para dar prioridad a la reapertura de las escuelas cuando sea posible, la Unesco explica que la educación superior será en términos relativos la más afectada por los abandonos, con un 3,5% menos de inscripciones, que equivale a 7,9 millones de estudiantes.

En los niveles de preescolar, el descenso previsto será del 2,8%, con cinco millones de niños menos, mientras en primaria la baja será del 0,27% y en secundaria del 1,48%. En total, eso supondrá que 5,2 millones de niños y 5,7 millones de niñas dejarán la primaria y la secundaria.

Las regiones más afectadas, de acuerdo con esta agencia de la ONU, serán el sur y el oeste de Asia, con 5,9 millones de alumnos que dejarán colgada su educación, y el África subsahariana, con 5,3 millones.

La directora general de la Unesco, Audrey Azoulay, insistió en que "estos resultados subrayan la urgencia para garantizar la continuidad del aprendizaje para todos frente a esta crisis sin precedentes, en particular para los más vulnerables".

Azoulay también advirtió sobre el incremento en un tercio del déficit de financiación para alcanzar los objetivos del desarrollo sostenible de la educación en el horizonte de 2030, que de entrada se había cifrado en 148.000 millones de dólares.

