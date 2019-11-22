Público
Abusos en la Iglesia católica La Iglesia no contempla indemnizar a las víctimas de abusos sexuales

Sin embargo, la Conferencia Episcopal ha reconocido que hay que seguir abordando "la mejor manera de tratar a las víctimas".

Un sacerdote, en una imagen de archivo. / PIXABAY

El borrador que prepara la Iglesia católica para abordar y prevenir los casos de abusos sexuales a menores y personas vulnerables no contempla indemnizaciones para las víctimas.

Así lo ha avanzado este viernes el secretario general de la Conferencia Episcopal Española (CEE), Luis Argüello, en la rueda de prensa posterior a la reunión de la Asamblea Plenaria de los obispos, en la que se ha revisado este borrador del texto sobre protección a menores.

Lo que sí contempla el texto es el compromiso de la Iglesia de abrir oficinas en cada una de las diócesis españolas, cuya función será la de recibir las posibles denuncias. Argüello ha dicho que habrá que "estar atentos a cada rostro, a cada situación y experiencia que se haya podido vivir" ante un delito "tan grave en la sociedad y casi blasfemo en la vida de la Iglesia". Ha reconocido que hay que seguir abordando "la mejor manera de tratar a las víctimas".

En la Asamblea "los obispos hablan de casi todo"

En la rueda de prensa, el secretario general de la CEE ha asegurado que durante esta Asamblea "los obispos hablan de casi todo". Incluso de política. Están preocupados por un Gobierno de coalición entre Unidas Podemos y Consideran que en sus propuestas "hay cuestiones preocupantes", pero aseguran que lo valorarán "por sus hechos".

En concreto, les inquieta las declaraciones de la ministra en funciones Isabel Celaá -que recordó que la elección de centro educativo no emana de la Constitución-. Argüello pide “respeto a la Constitución y a los acuerdos firmados, no solo entre Iglesia y Estado”.

Sin embargo, la CEE no entra a valorar los resultados electorales del partido de extrema derecha Vox. "No tenemos formalmente ninguna valoración que hacer”, dijo cuando fue preguntado. 

