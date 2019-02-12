La Audiencia Provincial de Murcia ha condenado a penas que suman 30 años de prisión a un profesor de Secundaria de un colegio de la pedanía murciana de Espinardo al declarar probado que abusó de ocho alumnos, y le ha dado un plazo de 24 horas para que ingrese en prisión.
La sentencia declara en el relato de hechos probados que este docente, que responde a las iniciales M.L.O., abusó de 8 estudiantes de edades comprendidas entre 13 y 15 años, mientras que lo absuelve por el mismo delito con respecto a un noveno alumno.
Durante el juicio, que se desarrolló el pasado enero en la audiencia de Murcia, el fiscal del caso pidió penas que sumaban 61 años de prisión.
El abogado defensor, José María Caballero, ha mostrado su desacuerdo con la sentencia al considerar que los hechos no quedaron probados en las distintas sesiones en las que se desarrolló la vista oral. Ha añadido además que va a recurrir la sentencia ante el Tribunal Supremo y que va a recurrir igualmente ante la Audiencia la orden de ingreso en prisión.
El profesor daba clases de educación física, lengua y francés y estuvo más de dos décadas ejerciendo la docencia en este mismo colegio. La detención se produjo hace ahora cinco años.
