La Fiscalía ha archivado las diligencias que abrió para investigar el primer caso de abusos sexuales denunciado por el colegio Claret de Barcelona para esclarecer los supuestos abusos sexuales cometidos por el exprofesor y religioso del centro Francesc Figueres a antiguos alumnos.
Según un comunicado emitido por el colegio Claret, el pasado viernes 8 de marzo recibieron una notificación de la Fiscalía Provincial de Barcelona en la que expone que "por el momento no procede disponer la práctica de diligencias investigadoras sobre los hechos denunciados ni ejercitar acción penal alguna porque para proceder por los delitos de agresiones, acoso o abusos sexuales será precisa denuncia de la persona agraviada".
"Atendiendo la no existencia" de esta denuncia y que "en todo caso los posibles delitos, en apariencia punibles con pena de multa, han prescrito, no procede actuaciones alguna del Ministerio Público y la Fiscalía archiva el contenido de esta primera denuncia", añade el mismo comunicado.
El pasado 19 de febrero, la Fiscalía abrió una investigación para esclarecer los supuestos abusos sexuales cometidos por el exprofesor y religioso del colegio Claret de Barcelona Francesc Figueres a antiguos alumnos tras la denuncia del exalumno del centro Pau Bosch, que por las redes sociales denunció haber sido víctima de tocamientos por parte de Figueres hace veinte años.
Estas son las palabras de gente de mi curso que presuntamente sufrió desagradables episodios con Figueras 👇https://t.co/2IxUobuRTS— Sergi Àlex (@Sergialex22) 20 de febrero de 2019
(Habrá ampliación)
