La Fiscalía de Barcelona abrió este lunes diligencias de investigación por el caso de un exprofesor del Colegio Claret de Barcelona que presuntamente pudo cometer abusos o actitudes vejatorias hacia alumnos en salidas escolares de hace más de 20 años, según han informado este martes a Europa Press fuentes fiscales.
Los Misioneros Claretianos de Barcelona apartaron a este exdocente de forma cautelar de toda actividad con menores y de presencia en las instalaciones con actividades escolares con alumnos tras salir a la luz comentarios de un exalumno en redes sociales contando el caso.
El lunes 11 de febrero, junto con el provincial de los claretianos, el colegio decidió llevar toda la información disponible sobre el caso a la Fiscalía, y un abogado preparó la documentación para hacerlo.
El colegio y los Misioneros Claretianos se han puesto a disposición de la Fiscalía para facilitar cualquier información o acción que pueda contribuir y aclarar los hechos, y, pese a no existir denuncia, han informado a la Inspección de Educación.
En un comunicado del 13 de febrero del Colegio Claret de Barcelona a las familias, la escuela explicó que "no ha recibido nunca hasta ahora información" sobre estas acusaciones, y que cuando tuvo conocimiento de estos comentarios el fin de semana anterior lo comunicó al gobierno provincial de los claretianos, que activó el protocolo interno de la congregación.
Como medida de prevención a la protección de los niños y respetando la presunción de inocencia del exprofesor, decidió, en aplicación del protocolo, apartarlo de toda actividad con menores y de toda presencia en las instalaciones con actividades escolares con alumnos.
