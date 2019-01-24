El Monasterio de Montserrat ha constituido una comisión independiente encargada de estudiar los posibles abusos a menores, integrada por una abogada, un médico, una psicóloga y un monje, que tendrá voz, pero no voto. Según ha informado este jueves la Abadía en un comunicado, la medida se toma con la voluntad de que exista "máxima transparencia" en estos casos, y en este sentido ha habilitado un correo electrónico, transparencia.montserrat@gmail.com, al que se puede enviar cualquier información relacionada con abusos a menores.
La creación de esta comisión coincide con la reciente denuncia de un antiguo miembro del grupo escultista de Montserrat, Miguel Ángel Hurtado, que asegura que esta comunidad benedictina ocultó los abusos sexuales que habría sufrido por parte del monje Andreu Soler a finales de los años 90 cuando era menor de edad. A partir de ahora, "la comisión determinará su protocolo de funcionamiento y fijará los términos convenientes para realizar su función", explica el Monasterio.
Los integrantes de esta comisión son: Cristina Vallejo, abogada y diputada de la Junta de Gobierno del Colegio de Abogados de Barcelona, el doctor Xaver Pomés, la psicóloga Begoña Elizalde y el monje Bernat Juliol.
En el caso de que se presente alguna denuncia, una vez que se conozcan las conclusiones a las que lleguen estos profesionales, la Abadía de Montserrat asegura que "fiel a su voluntad de servicio y trabajo a favor de la justicia, tomará todas las medidas que se consideren oportunas".
