El tribunal Supremo de la Signatura Apostólica absolvió al sacerdote austríaco Hermann Geissler, que era funcionario de la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe, y que había sido acusado de abusos por la exmonja alemana Doris Wagner-Reisinger.
La oficina de prensa del Vaticano explicó este viernes que el 29 de enero la Congregación para la Doctrina de la Fe aceptó la renuncia de este sacerdote y que se sometió al proceso canónico "siempre defendiendo que no era verdadera la acusación".
Un tribunal de la Signatura Apostólica, el mayor órgano judicial del Vaticano, formado por cinco miembros falló el pasado 15 de mayo la absolución del imputado al no considerar que hubo algún delito.
Geissler, de 53 años, siempre negó las acusaciones de Wagner-Reisinger, quien denunció que en 2009 cuando ella pertenecía a la comunidad religiosa Opus Spiritualis Familia, la misma que el sacerdote, éste intento darle un beso y abrazarla durante una confesión.
Wagner-Reisinger, que dejó la comunidad en 2011 y se casó con un exsacerdote que le ayudó durante la etapa de las denuncias, es ahora una activista de la lucha contra los abusos a mujeres en el clero y ha escrito recientemente un libro en el que cuenta los abusos de poder y sexuales que sufrió por parte de otro cura.
Durante la cumbre sobre abusos que se celebró en Vaticano, durante una rueda de prensa de la asociación Voices of Faith (Voces de fe), Wagner recordó que cuando en 2008 "sobrevivió" a los abusos pensó que era la única monja que había padecido esa situación durante años y por ello animó a denunciar este problema que, dijo, a menudo deriva en contagios de VIH y abortos forzados entre monjas.
Recientemente, el papa Francisco reconoció que muchas monjas sufren abusos de poder y sexuales por parte de curas y obispos.
