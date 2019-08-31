Un hombre, del que aún no se han aportado datos de filiación, ha fallecido este sábado en una nave hortofrutícola de Carradecelo (León), al caerle encima una carretetilla.
Según ha informado el Servicio Emergencias 1-1-2 Castilla y León, el accidente se ha producido cerca del mediodía en una nave hortofrutícola ubicada en la Travesía Cúa mientras la víctima trabajaba.
La llamada al 1-1-2 se produjo a mediodía y tras ella se movilizó a la Guardia Civil y a una ambulancia de soporte vital básico y a un equipo médico de la localidad de Carracedelo (León).
Incluso se avisó a un helicópero medicalizado, pero los servicios médicos no pudieron hacer nada por salvar la vida del trabajador.
