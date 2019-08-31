Público
Violencia machista Un hombre detenido en Álava por amenazar con un hacha a su pareja y retenerla en casa

La víctima llamó por teléfono este viernes a una amiga aprovechando un descuido del varón solicitando ayuda y le contó que su pareja la encerraba bajo llave cuando él salía del domicilio.

telefono maltrato 016

Un hombre ha sido detenido en la localidad alavesa de Lapuebla de Lamarca acusado de retener en contra de su voluntad en el domicilio familiar a su pareja, a la que supuestamente amenazó con un hacha y agredió varias veces.

Según ha informado este sábado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad, la víctima llamó por teléfono este viernes a una amiga aprovechando un descuido del varón solicitando ayuda y le contó que su pareja la encerraba bajo llave cuando él salía del domicilio.

También relató que el hombre le amenazaba con un hacha si intentaba escaparse y que había sido agredida en varias ocasiones, ha explicado este sábado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.

El hombre ha sido detenido por un delito de violencia de género y de detención ilegal

La Ertzaintza, tras ser alertada por la amiga, montó un dispositivo para localizar al agresor y poner a salvo a la mujer. Varios agentes que acudieron al domicilio localizaron al varón, de 42 años, y a la víctima en un turismo junto a la vivienda.

La mujer denunció los hechos ante los ertzainas y el hombre fue detenido por un delito de detención ilegal y otro de violencia de género. El arrestado, de 42 años, fue trasladado a dependencias policiales y hoy ha pasado a disposición judicial

En el registro de la vivienda los agentes encontraron en un armario de la cocina el hacha con el que al parecer la mujer había sido amenazada.

