Un hombre ha sido detenido en la localidad alavesa de Lapuebla de Lamarca acusado de retener en contra de su voluntad en el domicilio familiar a su pareja, a la que supuestamente amenazó con un hacha y agredió varias veces.
Según ha informado este sábado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad, la víctima llamó por teléfono este viernes a una amiga aprovechando un descuido del varón solicitando ayuda y le contó que su pareja la encerraba bajo llave cuando él salía del domicilio.
También relató que el hombre le amenazaba con un hacha si intentaba escaparse y que había sido agredida en varias ocasiones, ha explicado este sábado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad.
El hombre ha sido detenido por un delito de violencia de género y de detención ilegal
La Ertzaintza, tras ser alertada por la amiga, montó un dispositivo para localizar al agresor y poner a salvo a la mujer. Varios agentes que acudieron al domicilio localizaron al varón, de 42 años, y a la víctima en un turismo junto a la vivienda.
La mujer denunció los hechos ante los ertzainas y el hombre fue detenido por un delito de detención ilegal y otro de violencia de género. El arrestado, de 42 años, fue trasladado a dependencias policiales y hoy ha pasado a disposición judicial
En el registro de la vivienda los agentes encontraron en un armario de la cocina el hacha con el que al parecer la mujer había sido amenazada.
