Dos personas han perdido la vida este domingo en Casarrubios del Monte (Toledo), cuando la avioneta en la que viajaban se ha estrellado en el aeródromo ubicado en esta localidad toledana. Tras precipitarse al suelo, el aparato se ha incendiado por lo que sus dos ocupantes han fallecido en el acto, según han informado fuentes del servicio de emergencias 112.
De momento no se conoce la identidad ni el sexo de las personas fallecidas, ni tampoco las causas que han originado el accidente de la aeronave. Hasta el lugar se han desplazado bomberos del parque de Santa Olalla (Toledo), así como un helicóptero sanitario y una ambulancia de soporte vital básico (SVB), cuyas dotaciones no han podido hacer nada por los ocupantes de la avioneta, así como agentes de la Guardia Civil y de la Policía Local de Casarrubios del Monte, ha indicado el 112.
