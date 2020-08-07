barcelona
El conductor de un turismo que circulaba bajo los efectos del alcohol atropelló este jueves mortalmente a un ciclista e hirió de diversa consideración a otros cuatro en Sant Pere de Vilamajor (Barcelona), según informa este viernes el Servicio Catalán de Tráfico (SCT).
Los Mossos d'Esquadra, que se han hecho cargo de la investigación, detuvieron al hombre acusado de cinco delitos: homicidio por imprudencia, conducción bajo los efectos del alcohol, lesiones por imprudencia, conducción temeraria y daños. El atropello múltiple al grupo de ciclistas se produjo en la carretera BP-5107, en el punto kilométrico 44,4, a la altura de la localidad de Sant Pere de Vilamajor.
Además de la víctima mortal, de 44 años de edad y vecino de Vilanova del Vallès, en este atropello resultaron heridos otros cuatro ciclistas: uno de ellos está en estado crítico, que fue trasladado al hospital Sant Pau; otro en estado grave, que fue llevado al hospital de Granollers, y dos en estado menos grave, que fueron atendidos en el hospital de Sant Celoni.
Los Mossos recibieron el aviso del accidente poco antes de las 21.00 horas de anoche, y hasta el lugar del atropello se desplazaron diez patrullas de la policía catalana, tres dotaciones de Bombers de la Generalitat y tres ambulancias del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), que además de atender las heridas de las víctimas ofrecieron apoyo psicológico.
