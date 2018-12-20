Algunas ciudades holandeses decidieron penalizar el acoso verbal de índole sexual en la calle, y ya hay un primer sancionado por ello: un varón de 36 años, de Rotterdam, tendrá que pagar 200 euros por importunar a dos grupos de mujeres en 2017.
La sanción recoge algunas de las citas textuales que el acosador utilizó hacia las mujeres: "Hola chicas. Sois muy guapas. ¿Qué hacéis?"; "cielo ¿ya te vas? Quédate un rato conmigo" o "preciosa, eres muy atractiva", son alguno de los ejemplos.
El hombre, en su defensa, ha esgrimido que desconocía el delito y que "tan solo eran cumplidos". En su caso, la sanción es mínima comparada con los 4.100 euros o los tres meses de cárcel a los que se pueden enfrentar aquellos que realicen acciones más graves que el acoso verbal. De hecho, las denuncias se pueden realizar mediante StopApp, una aplicación para teléfono móvil que agiliza los trámites.
La ley, en este aspecto, sanciona con 200 euros a aquellos comentarios que importunen y sean motivo de acoso dirigidos a mujeres, homosexuales y transexuales. De todas formas, la normativa posibilita el no pagar la multa si no reincide en los próximos dos años.
