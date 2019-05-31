El Movimiento Feminista de Madrid ha convocado para este viernes 31 de mayo una concentración en memoria de Verónica, la trabajadora de Iveco que se suicidó el pasado sábado tras la difusión de un vídeo sexual de hace cinco años entre sus compañeros de trabajo.
La concentración será en la Plaza Emilio Jiménez Millar (Plaza de los Cubos) a las 19:00 horas. El evento, además de ser en memoria de esta víctima de acoso sexual, se hará para exigir "una investigación que depure todas las responsabilidades".
#NoEsTuCulpa mañana a las 19hs en la Plaza de los Cubos. Madrid .— 7N Plataf. Feminista (@Marcha7Nmadrid) 30 de mayo de 2019
Por una investigación que depure todas las responsabilidades.
Por el derecho de las mujeres a una sexualidad libre.
Por una vida libre de sexismo. pic.twitter.com/USO3xWaOs5
