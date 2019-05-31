Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Acoso sexual El Movimiento Feminista de Madrid convoca una concentración en memoria de Verónica

El acto se desarrollará este viernes 31 de mayo en la Plaza Emilio Jiménez Millar (Plaza de los Cubos), Madrid, a las 19:00h.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de la sede de la empresa Iveco en San Fernando de Henares. - EFE

Vista de la sede de la empresa Iveco en San Fernando de Henares. - EFE

El Movimiento Feminista de Madrid ha convocado para este viernes 31 de mayo una concentración en memoria de Verónica, la trabajadora de Iveco que se suicidó el pasado sábado tras la difusión de un vídeo sexual de hace cinco años entre sus compañeros de trabajo.

La concentración será en la Plaza Emilio Jiménez Millar (Plaza de los Cubos) a las 19:00 horas. El evento, además de ser en memoria de esta víctima de acoso sexual, se hará para exigir "una investigación que depure todas las responsabilidades".

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad