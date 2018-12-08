Activistas, periodistas y expertos debatirán sobre el estado actual de los Derechos Humanos

La Universidad de Alicante organiza esta semana un seminario en el que expertos, activistas y periodistas debatirán sobre la situación actual de los Derechos Humanos desde la perspectiva jurídica, periodística, social y económica.
Las jornadas, que tendrán lugar del 10 al 14 de diciembre, coinciden con el setenta aniversario de la aprobación de la declaración de los Derechos Humanos por parte de la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas.
Entre las personalidades que acudirán a esta cita se encuentran figuras destacadas del periodismo como el de la directora de Público, Ana Pardo de Vera, así como el de Magda Bandera, directora de La Marea y el de Gumersindo Lafuente, subdirector de eldiario.es.
Asimismo, acudirán otros nombres destacados como Federico Mayor Zaragoza, exdirector general de la UNESCO, Arancha Vicario Laguna, de Amnistía Internacional y el exsecretario general de la Comisión Española de Ayuda al Refugiado, Enrique Santiago.
