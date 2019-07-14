El pueblo de Beasain ha salido este domingo a la calle para protestar contra las agresiones contra las mujeres después de una joven de la localidad guipuzcoana fuese presuntamente violada.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar en el interior de su domicilio, situada en el centro, durante la madrugada del sábado.
La joven, de veinte años, fue presuntamente atacada por un vecino cuando entraba en el portal de su casa, donde en ese momento no había nadie, pues sus padres se habían ido de vacaciones, según el Diario Vasco.
Cientos de personas participaron en la concentración de repulsa convocada por el Ayuntamiento este mediodía para apoyar a la agredida.
El Consistorio mostró ayer su firme rechazo ante "cualquier agresión de este tipo y su apoyo y solidaridad a la persona agredida y su familia e invita a la ciudadanía a manifestarse para mostrar su rechazo a este tipo de agresiones".
La Diputación de Guipúzcoa también condenó la presunta agresión sexual y llamó a sumarse a la concentración, que tuvo lugar en la plaza Erauskin.
Dirigentes locales y forales participaron en el acto de protesta, cuyo lema y pancarta rezaba: "Beasain dice no a la violencia machista".
El Diario Vasco señala que el presunto agresor atacó a la joven y le roció los ojos con un spray, "dejándola indefensa nada más entrar al edificio". La Ertzaintza todavía no ha identificado al agresor.
